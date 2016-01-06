Dr. Scott Weaner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Weaner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Weaner, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2275 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 584-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
very caring and empathetictpwards his patients very knowledgeable and explains available options to correct iisues very prompt in returning phone callsplaced to him
About Dr. Scott Weaner, DO
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922084219
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaner.
