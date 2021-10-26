See All Alternative Care in Edmond, OK
Dr. Scott Waugh, MD

Integrative Medicine
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Waugh, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.

Dr. Waugh works at Integrative Medical Solutions in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Medical Solutions
    65 S Saints Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 665-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
  • SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Sprain
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Sprain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wrist and Forearm Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 26, 2021
    Very good injections. No pain.
    D. B. — Oct 26, 2021
    • Integrative Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
