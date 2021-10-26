Dr. Scott Waugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Waugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Waugh, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 18 years of experience.
Locations
Integrative Medical Solutions65 S Saints Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 665-9361Monday8:00am - 3:45pmTuesday8:00am - 3:45pmWednesday8:00am - 3:45pmThursday8:00am - 3:45pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
- SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very good injections. No pain.
About Dr. Scott Waugh, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669531604
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Cjw Medical Center-Chippenham
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
