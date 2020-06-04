Overview

Dr. Scott Wattenhofer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wattenhofer works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.