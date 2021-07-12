Dr. Scott Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Watson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Watson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Group Johnson City2333 Knob Creek Rd Ste 16, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 975-0764
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
I was sent to Dr Scott Watson for my foot injury which is not his specialty to begin with, but he told me he would take care of me, find me the right surgeon to help me. He could’ve just sent me home but he got on the phone to infectious disease first because it was infected and when they told him it would be three months he said well we will fix that problem I will admit you to hospital and they will have to see you which he did. Infectious disease was waiting in my room when I got there. Another surgeon did my foot but Dr Watson came by to ensure I was taken care of. I will not forget his kindness and help. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Watson, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497732929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.