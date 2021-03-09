Dr. Scott Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Watkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Watkins, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Watkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Maryland Regional Medical Center12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-1400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watkins?
Dr. Watkins and his staff at the Schwab Cancer Center are all first class, so glad I decided to be treated there instead of another hospital. All appointments were keep on time, no waiting. His staff are loving and professional in every aspect of my cancer treatment.
About Dr. Scott Watkins, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1811959349
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.