Mohs Micrographic Surgery
36 years of experience
Dr. Scott Warren, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Warren works at Scott D. Warren MDPA in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scott D Warren MD PA
    6890 Belfort Oaks Pl, Jacksonville, FL 32216
    First Coast Mohs Mandarin
    9905 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32257
    First Coast Mohs of Ponte Vedra
    216 Ponte Vedra Park Dr, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Seborrheic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1586 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1586)
    5 Star
    (1469)
    4 Star
    (75)
    3 Star
    (18)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr Warren and all of his staff were perfect. Surgery went great and hardly any pain after I got home. Very professional office. Highly recommend to individuals who need skin cancer surgery.
    Frances Provost — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Warren, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1134160294
    Education & Certifications

    Carraway Methodist Med Center
    UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warren has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1586 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

