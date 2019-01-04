Overview

Dr. Scott Warhit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Warhit works at ABIGAIL J HERRON DO in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.