Dr. Scott Warhit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warhit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Warhit, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Warhit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Warhit works at
Locations
-
1
St. Lukes Hospital411 W 114th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-7730
-
2
Scott Warhit, MD345 7th Ave Rm 804, New York, NY 10001 Directions (347) 470-0927
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warhit?
Dr. Warhit is amazing and easily the best doctor I've been to in my entire life!
About Dr. Scott Warhit, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740549229
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warhit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warhit accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warhit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warhit works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Warhit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warhit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warhit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warhit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.