Overview

Dr. Scott Warden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Warden works at Retina Consultants Of Seattle in Everett, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.