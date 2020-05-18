Dr. Scott Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Walter, MD
Dr. Scott Walter, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.
Hill Center For Dermatology17560 S Golden Rd Unit 100, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 526-1117Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have no words to describe my gratitude to Dr. Walter and the staff in AboutSkin Dermatology and Dermasurgery Department, Pc Center. I have struggled for about 25 years with a genetic skin condition. Over the years, I had visited countless dermatologists without having favorable results. From the despair of not finding an answer and cure to my skin condition, I decided to accept it and live with the pain and anguish that no one could help me. And I would have to live with excruciating pain and emotional exhaustion to see how my skin condition spread before my eyes, and there was nothing I could do. But undoubtedly, miracles happen when I thought everything was lost. My town dermatologist Dr. Brooks Walls highly recommended me to see his colleague Dr. Walter. I already have a little bit more than a year with continuous treatments. With Dr. Walter. I'm very grateful for his work. Dr. Walter always goes the extra mile to help his patients. Thank you! Sincerely. Cecilia Garcia.
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1609293067
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- University of Rochester New York
- Dermatology
Dr. Walter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
