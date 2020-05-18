Overview

Dr. Scott Walter, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.



Dr. Walter works at Hill Center For Dermatology in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.