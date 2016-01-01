Overview

Dr. Scott Walter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Walter works at Retina Consultants, P.C. in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyphema, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.