Dr. Scott Walsman, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Walsman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers-RW Johnson and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Walsman works at
Locations
Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeons at Millburn288 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 912-9100
Bayonne124 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 436-1150Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeons600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing. He explained everything so well and my surgery was just so easy!!
About Dr. Scott Walsman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers-RW Johnson
- Rutgers U
- Ophthalmology
