Dr. Scott Walsman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers-RW Johnson and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Walsman works at Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeo in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.