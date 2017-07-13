Dr. Scott Walrath, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Walrath, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Walrath, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westborough, MA.
Dr. Walrath works at
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 871-2389
-
2
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
-
3
UMMH and Shields HC Group151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (844) 258-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Walrath. He is very competent, kind, and really cares about getting you better.
About Dr. Scott Walrath, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1841630175
