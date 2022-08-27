Dr. Scott Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Walker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group2866 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walker was very nice and easy to talk to. He really listened and gave me advice that has been very helpful. The office was nice and the staff was very pleasant :)
About Dr. Scott Walker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine,
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.