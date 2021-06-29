Dr. Scott Walen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Walen, MD
Dr. Scott Walen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 531-1386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonder physician! My undereye area looks alert and refreshed.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023396520
- Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|Washington University, St Louis
- University of Calgary|University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Walen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.