Super Profile

Dr. Scott Wait, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Wait, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wait works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC, Gastonia, NC, Huntersville, NC and Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605
  2. 2
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 325-1618
  3. 3
    Mecklenburg Dermatology Associates PA
    811 COX RD, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 272-3578
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    9735 Kincey Ave Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 325-1618
  5. 5
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    110 Lake Concord Rd NE # 300, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Cleveland
  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Wait, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831379890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Wait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wait has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wait has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wait. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wait.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

