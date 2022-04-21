Dr. Scott Wait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wait, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Wait, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-1605
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 325-1618
Mecklenburg Dermatology Associates PA811 COX RD, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 272-3578Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA9735 Kincey Ave Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (803) 325-1618
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA110 Lake Concord Rd NE # 300, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 376-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
As a young and fit 57 year old female, I was led to Dr. Wait, after learning the numbness and tingling in my arms and hands was caused by moderate to severe cervical spinal stenosis. Dr Wait initially prescribed PT, to see if my symptoms could be managed without surgery. One year after my initial visit, my stenosis had increased in severity, which required a procedure called Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion. Dr Wait thoroughly described to me the risks and benefits, and after a great deal of thought, I decided to have the surgery. Knowing his background and surgical skills, I had Dr. Wait perform the procedure. I felt as though I was in very good hands, and well prepared for what needed to be done. Today, I am 7 weeks post op. I no longer have numbness, pain or tingling in my arms or hands. Dr. Wait and his staff have given me excellent care, and I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a very skilled neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Scott Wait, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831379890
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wait has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wait has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wait. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wait.
