Overview

Dr. Scott Vota, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Vota works at James River Surgical Associates-women's Services in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Myasthenia Gravis and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.