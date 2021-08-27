Overview

Dr. Scott Visser, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Visser works at Champaign Dental Group in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.