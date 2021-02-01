See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Scott Vincent, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Scott Vincent, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. 

They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    985640 Nebraska Medical Ctr, Omaha, NE 68198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • Columbus Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Ataxia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 01, 2021
    Highly recommend! I am fused from L1-S1/ pelvic now. No other doctor didn’t know what to do with me and he new exactly what to do with one visit. I am now thru with recovery and have full movement. So thankful for this advanced doctor with his technology. They also run on every appointment on time
    Jolene Keever — Feb 01, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Vincent, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912291469
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
