Overview

Dr. Scott Vanvalkenburg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Vanvalkenburg works at Upstate Orthopedics in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.