Overview

Dr. Scott Vanderhill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Vanderhill works at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Big Rapids in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.