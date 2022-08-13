See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Scott Van Steyn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Van Steyn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Van Steyn works at Orthopedic One in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Institute
    4605 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 827-8700

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis

    Aug 13, 2022
    I visited orthopedic One and was attended to by Dr. Scott Van Steyn. He was detailed in the explanation of the condition that brought me to him. He then proceeded to explain plan of treatment with all the ramifications. Being personable is a virtue in the medical line; Scott has the qualities. We’ll pleased with my visit.
    Oye. T. Olatoye — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Van Steyn, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295745461
    Education & Certifications

    • Hughston Clinic
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Van Steyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Steyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Steyn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Steyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Steyn works at Orthopedic One in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Van Steyn’s profile.

    Dr. Van Steyn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Steyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Steyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Steyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Steyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Steyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

