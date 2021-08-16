Dr. Scott Van Appledorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Appledorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Van Appledorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Van Appledorn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Evergreenhealth Urology and Urogynecology Care11911 NE 132nd St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
He was able to save my dads kidney function through a series of procedures for an impacted stone. At fist I was not sure about all of this for an 83 year old but Dr Van Appledorn put together a plan with enough time for dad to recover. It was a very tough treatment with three separate procedures and a nephrostomy tube while balancing blood thinners over 6 weeks. He spent time with me as dads caregiver to make sure I knew what was going on and answered all of my questions. I would recommend him for treatment
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Australian Institute For Robotic Surgery and Royal Melbourne Hospital Dept Of Urology
- University of Miami
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Urology
