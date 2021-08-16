Overview

Dr. Scott Van Appledorn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Van Appledorn works at EvergreenHealth Urology & Urogynecology Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.