Dr. Scott Valent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Valent, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Locations
Exempla Rocky Mountain Cardiovascular Associates - ELMC3655 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 201, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 603-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mild heart attack and was taken to the ER by ambulance. Dr. Valent did an angioplasty and stent placement. I came out feeling good as new and ready to go home right then! I had to stay the night, but apparently that's the norm.
About Dr. Scott Valent, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1013975887
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz College Med
- U Ariz Coll Med
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Cardiology
