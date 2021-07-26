Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uretsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Uretsky works at
Locations
Howard Fishman3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 311, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0500
Glaucoma Consultants of Long Island2001 Marcus Ave Ste W286, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was easy to communicate with. Very detailed exam and questioning.
About Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uretsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uretsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uretsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uretsky works at
Dr. Uretsky has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uretsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Uretsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uretsky.
