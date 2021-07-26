See All Neurologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD

Neurology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Uretsky works at OCLI New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Howard Fishman
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 311, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 327-0500
    Glaucoma Consultants of Long Island
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste W286, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 26, 2021
    He was easy to communicate with. Very detailed exam and questioning.
    About Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD

    Neurology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1952598179
    Education & Certifications

    Wills Eye Hospital
    University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uretsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uretsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uretsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uretsky works at OCLI New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Uretsky’s profile.

    Dr. Uretsky has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uretsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Uretsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uretsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uretsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uretsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

