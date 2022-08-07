Dr. Scott Ulmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ulmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Ulmer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Ulmer works at
Locations
-
1
South Texas Oncology and Hematology155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-5700
-
2
South Texas Oncology and Hematology8715 Village Dr Ste 116, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 593-2510
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulmer?
A very Human and carefully with his patients, we feel secure and confident of his care and knowledge, rare to find a Dr. that it care so much, Thank you
About Dr. Scott Ulmer, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1063441772
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulmer works at
Dr. Ulmer has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.