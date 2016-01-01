Dr. Scott Turner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Turner, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Turner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atoka County Medical Center and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
Texoma Cardiovascular Care Associates5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 100, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Atoka County Medical Center
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Turner, DO
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578681961
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
