Dr. Scott Turner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atoka County Medical Center and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Turner works at Texoma Cardiovascular Care in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.