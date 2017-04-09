See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Scott Tunis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Tunis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Tunis works at Dr. Crystal M. Brimer, OD in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Dr. Crystal M. Brimer, OD
    1001 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 762-4440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 09, 2017
    I had the most wonderful experience within Dr. Tunis and his staff! I had lasik done on both eyes. Dr. Tunis was very honest about the procedures, not once did I feel like I was being sold any service I didn't need. He and his staff are very kind, patient and informative. I felt very safe and comfortable throughout the whole process. I'm so happy with my results!
    JZimm in Wilmington, NC — Apr 09, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Tunis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114975398
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Tunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tunis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tunis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tunis works at Dr. Crystal M. Brimer, OD in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tunis’s profile.

    Dr. Tunis has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tunis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tunis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tunis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tunis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

