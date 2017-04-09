Dr. Scott Tunis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tunis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Tunis, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Tunis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Dr. Crystal M. Brimer, OD1001 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 762-4440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tunis?
I had the most wonderful experience within Dr. Tunis and his staff! I had lasik done on both eyes. Dr. Tunis was very honest about the procedures, not once did I feel like I was being sold any service I didn't need. He and his staff are very kind, patient and informative. I felt very safe and comfortable throughout the whole process. I'm so happy with my results!
About Dr. Scott Tunis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114975398
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tunis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tunis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tunis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tunis has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tunis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tunis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tunis.
