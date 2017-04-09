Overview

Dr. Scott Tunis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Tunis works at Dr. Crystal M. Brimer, OD in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.