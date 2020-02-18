Dr. Scott Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
Jefferson Orthopedic Clinic920 AVENUE B, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6804Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tucker is absolutely the best! I’m post op 2 yrs after total knee and couldn’t be happier. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Scott Tucker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Andrews Institute, Gulf Breeze, Fl
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Colby College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
