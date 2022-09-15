See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Scott Troob, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Troob, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Troob works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bell's Palsy
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Oral Cancer
Bell's Palsy
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Oral Cancer

Treatment frequency



Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Transoral Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
TransOral Robotic Surgery (TORS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Dr. Troob is extremely knowledgeable and takes the time to explain medical terms and situations clearly as well as to answer all questions. He is direct and personable.
    Marjorie — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Troob, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1215170907
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health Sciences University|Oregon State University
    Residency
    Residency
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
