Overview

Dr. Scott Troob, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Troob works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.