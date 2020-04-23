Dr. Scott Trimas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Trimas, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Trimas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Florida College Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Locations
Scott J Trimas MD1545 S 14Th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 321-3447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Beaches Facial and Nasal Surgery Center1361 13th Ave S Ste 125, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy with my results from Dr. Trimas. He did excellent work and was always concerned with how I felt. He continued to follow up with me for a year. His staff were wonderful and very caring. I would recommend to anyone seeking advice and thoughts of possible surgery to take the time to visit with him and his staff.
About Dr. Scott Trimas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Gen Hospital University Toronto
- University of Florida
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Florida College Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
