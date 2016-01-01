Dr. Scott Trexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Trexler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Trexler, MD is a Trauma Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Trexler works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Alamo City Surgeons: Stone Oak1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 240A, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 756-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Trexler, MD
- Trauma Medicine
- English
- 1356495493
Education & Certifications
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery
