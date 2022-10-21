Overview

Dr. Scott Tong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tong works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.