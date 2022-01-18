Dr. Scott Tobis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Tobis, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Tobis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Tobis works at
Locations
Presence Health Partners4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7564Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had TURP for BPH.
About Dr. Scott Tobis, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831396720
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope National Medical Center
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Dartmouth College
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobis works at
Dr. Tobis has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.