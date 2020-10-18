Dr. Tiplitsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Tiplitsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Tiplitsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Of Med
Dr. Tiplitsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 843-5740
-
2
NANI Buffalo Grove1450 Busch Pkwy, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 823-3185Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Northwest Suburban Urologists900 Rand Rd Ste 120, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 843-5740
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiplitsky?
I’m 64 yrs old with enlarged prostate (BPH) for over 20 yrs. My prostate was 96 grams and I had to pee about 20 times a day as I could not empty my bladder. I was on Finasteride and Doxazosin for years. In September 2020, Dr Tiplitsky performed a surgery called THULEP, which is better than TURP or even HOLEP and it removed over 50% of my prostate. The laser Cauterizes as it cuts and thus much less bleeding and catheter time. Surgery took 1 hour with general anesthesia and I stayed in hospital one day and catheter was removed after 2 days. Bleeding lasted for about 10 days. It has been over a month since my surgery and I pee like an 18 year old and stopped all medications and have none of the possible side effects (incontinence or erectile dysfunction). It is supposed to last over 15 years. I wish I had done it years ago. I am super happy and very grateful to Dr Tiplitsky
About Dr. Scott Tiplitsky, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1619117298
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiplitsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiplitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiplitsky works at
Dr. Tiplitsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiplitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tiplitsky speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiplitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiplitsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiplitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiplitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.