Dr. Scott Thornton, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Thornton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group Gastroenterology - Shelton887 Bridgeport Ave Ste C, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 447-3666
-
2
Fairfield Office1305 Post Rd Ste 215, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very quick to calming us down, just what we needed.
About Dr. Scott Thornton, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Connecticut
- University Ct Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Bridgeport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thornton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thornton has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.
