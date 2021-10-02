See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD

Neurotology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Thompson works at Palmetto Anesthesiology and Pain Consultants in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Surgery Center
    109 Blarney Dr, Columbia, SC 29223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 865-8200
  2. 2
    Carolina Sleep Institue LLC
    2016 Sumter St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 744-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ataxia
Vertigo
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 02, 2021
    Dr. Scott Thompson has been my Ears, Nose and Throat Specialist for over four years. Several sinus, tinnitus and sleep apnea issues have been addressed and thoroughly explained. Dr. Thompson has performed treatments that have improved the quality of my health. I have full confidence in Dr. Thompson. I am very thankful to have Dr. Scott Thompson as my ENT specialist!
    Oct 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
    About Dr. Scott Thompson, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922071281
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at Palmetto Anesthesiology and Pain Consultants in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Vertigo, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

