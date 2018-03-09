Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Lakeside Physicians Neurology1308 Paluxy Rd Ste E, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 599-4901
Lake Granbury Medical Center1310 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 573-2273MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A busy practice that runs like a well oiled machine..This is my fifth year of seeing Dr Thompson..In that time only once has my medication been lost/stolen..It was about 2 yrs into seeing him before it happened and I have done all in my power to safe guard the meds..They did replace the lost/stolen meds..Drug abusers are Not tolerated..Dr. Thompson will try and try again to help you if you want to help your self..Thank God for this office..
About Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.