Dr. Tetz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Tetz, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Tetz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Tetz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rockwood Clinic P.s.605 E Holland Ave Ste 101, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 342-3010
-
2
Rockwood Clinic400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 342-3010
-
3
Providence Medical Group624 E FRONT AVE, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 626-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tetz?
Knowledgeable, professional and perceptive
About Dr. Scott Tetz, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1437529773
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tetz works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.