Dr. Scott Tanaka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch Med and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tanaka works at Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.