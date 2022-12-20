See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Scott Tagawa, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (96)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Tagawa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Tagawa works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test
Neutropenia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Scott Tagawa, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245258045
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California Medical Center
    • University Of Southern California
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Tagawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tagawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tagawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tagawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tagawa works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tagawa’s profile.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Tagawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tagawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tagawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tagawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

