Dr. Scott Tagawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Tagawa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
As always, professional, informative, caring
- Hematology & Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245258045
- University Of Southern California Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Dr. Tagawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tagawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tagawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Tagawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tagawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tagawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tagawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.