Overview

Dr. Scott Swim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Swim works at Ascension Medical Group Anderson Ear, Nose & Throat in Anderson, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.