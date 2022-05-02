See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan works at St. Charles Surgical Hospital in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Restorative Breast
    1717 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    May 02, 2022
    Best surgeon there is!!! So happy with results and the compassion and bedside manner received from Dr Sullivan and his entire staff. Awesome people!!
    Sherri D — May 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD
    About Dr. Scott Sullivan, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154344000
    Education & Certifications

    • La St U Hosp
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education

