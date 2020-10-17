Dr. Scott Suchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Suchin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Suchin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Suchin works at
Locations
New York Associates in Gastroenterology Llp1250 Waters Pl Ste 1201, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 879-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best ! He treats his patients as if they're family .He's thorough , compassionate and the best , notbonly as a doctor, but person as well .
About Dr. Scott Suchin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154385524
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suchin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suchin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suchin works at
Dr. Suchin has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suchin speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suchin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suchin.
