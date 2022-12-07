Overview

Dr. Scott Stubbs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Perry, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Perry and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.



Dr. Stubbs works at Perry Specialty Clinic in Perry, OK with other offices in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.