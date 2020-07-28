Overview

Dr. Scott Strong, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Strong works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Pelvic Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.