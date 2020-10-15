Overview

Dr. Scott Striplin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Striplin works at Scott Striplin LLC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.