Overview

Dr. Scott Strauss, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Strauss works at RWJPE Dayton Medical Group in Dayton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

