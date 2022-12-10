Overview

Dr. Scott Stowers, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Stowers works at The Bariatric Experts in Denton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.