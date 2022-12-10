See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Denton, TX
Dr. Scott Stowers, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4 (58)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Stowers, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Stowers works at The Bariatric Experts in Denton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Bariatric Experts
    3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 200, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 577-2090
  2. 2
    The Bariatric Experts
    5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 304, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 577-2090
  3. 3
    Abilene Location
    6200 Regional Plz Ste 1600, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 577-2090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Denton
  • WHS East Campus

Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 10, 2022
    The staff at The Bariatric Experts are 5??. From the first contact to surgery and post surgical follow ups, they have been nothing but amazing. I highly recommend them!!
    Amber — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Stowers, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740228196
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Stowers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Stowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

