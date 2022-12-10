Dr. Scott Stowers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stowers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Stowers, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Stowers works at
Locations
-
1
The Bariatric Experts3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 200, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 577-2090
-
2
The Bariatric Experts5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 304, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (940) 577-2090
-
3
Abilene Location6200 Regional Plz Ste 1600, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (940) 577-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stowers?
The staff at The Bariatric Experts are 5??. From the first contact to surgery and post surgical follow ups, they have been nothing but amazing. I highly recommend them!!
About Dr. Scott Stowers, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740228196
Education & Certifications
- Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stowers works at
Dr. Stowers speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Stowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.