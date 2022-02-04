See All Ophthalmologists in Glen Ellyn, IL
Dr. Scott Stoller, MD

Ophthalmology
1.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Stoller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Ellyn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Stoller works at Dupage Medical Group Eye Specs in Glen Ellyn, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dupage Medical Group
    430 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (630) 322-8300
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Ophthalmology
    808 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 322-8300
    Duly Health and Care
    1327 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 322-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 04, 2022
    My experience was very good and I am also a physician. He and his tech were prompt, thorough, polite and most importantly knowledgeable. So what if he doesn’t talk much? He is well trained and COMPETENT
    — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Stoller, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912007154
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Albany Med Center
    • Albany Med Coll
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
