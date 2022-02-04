Dr. Scott Stoller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stoller, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Stoller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Ellyn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Stoller works at
Locations
Dupage Medical Group430 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 322-8300Sunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Ophthalmology808 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 322-8300
Duly Health and Care1327 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 322-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was very good and I am also a physician. He and his tech were prompt, thorough, polite and most importantly knowledgeable. So what if he doesn’t talk much? He is well trained and COMPETENT
About Dr. Scott Stoller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912007154
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Albany Med Center
- Albany Med Coll
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Stoller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoller works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoller.
