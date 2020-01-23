Dr. Scott Stoerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stoerner, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Stoerner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital A Division Of Taos Health Systems and Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stoerner works at
Locations
-
1
Albuquerque Center Rheumatology1617 University Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 341-4148
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital A Division Of Taos Health Systems
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoerner?
I have been a patient of Dr. Stoerner for many years. He is very knowledgeable and professional. He is a bit scary at first but I have gotten used to him. He has always taken a strong interest in my case and knows it back to front. Very comforting when when you a complicated diagnosis and as well as multiple diagnosis. I highly recommend Dr. Stoerner. He is an outstanding physician. (Even if he comes off as a scary guy sometimes)
About Dr. Scott Stoerner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053507715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoerner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoerner works at
Dr. Stoerner has seen patients for Arthritis, Temporal Arteritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.